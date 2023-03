SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday foreign exchange authorities were in talks to reactivate market stabilising measures, including a foreign exchange swap programme between the pension fund and central bank.

Minister Choo Kyung-ho said the Korean won's recent movements were largely in line with other major currencies and that the authorities would continue to closely monitor the market.

