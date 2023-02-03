Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South Korea Foreign Minister Park touts U.S. 'extended deterrence' after Blinken talks

02/03/2023 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin said after meeting U.S. top diplomat Antony Blinken on Friday that Seoul and Washington were committed to strengthening "extended deterrence" in relation to North Korea.

South Korea has sought assurances over extended deterrence, referring to the ability of the U.S. military to deter attacks on U.S. allies, amid concerns over Pyongyang's increasing missile and nuclear capabilities.

"The ROK (Republic of Korea) and the U.S. will continue our watertight coordination to achieve genuine peace on the Korean Peninsula," Park said during a joint news conference following the meeting at the State Department in Washington.

"We are committed to strengthening extended deterrence while maintaining a robust combined defense posture. Any provocations by North Korea will be met with a firm and united response."

Park and Blinken's meeting followed a visit to Seoul this week by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who vowed to expand military drills and boost nuclear deterrence planning to counter North Korea's weapons development and prevent a war.

Major car producer South Korea has sought talks with the United States over the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which excludes electric vehicles assembled outside of North America from tax credits in the United States.

"We will also work together to ensure that the inflation Reduction Act is implemented in ways that address Korean companies' concerns and benefit both our businesses and industries," Park said.

Park said Seoul would also explore the potential for cooperation with Washington under the CHIPS and Science Act, a law designed to boost U.S. semiconductor production and research with a view to competition with China.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Eric Beech and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:55pTesla and ceo elon musk are not liable in securities fraud case…
RE
05:50pWall St. ends down after stunning jobs growth
RE
05:44pU.s. jury reaches verdict in tesla securities fraud case over mu…
RE
05:42pUp to IOC if Russia can compete -Paris Olympics head
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% This Week to 96.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.64% to $1.0799 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 2.74% to $1.2056 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.02% to 131.18 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 1.87% to $0.092 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 1.01% to $1657.36 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Apple, Boeing, Meta, Starbucks...
2Strong U.S. job growth expected in January; wages seen cooling
3Runaway Tech arrested
4Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally
5Canada regulator licences Equinor's significant oil discovery offshore

HOT NEWS