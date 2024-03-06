By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's headline inflation has reaccelerated after three consecutive months of easing, backing the central bank's view that monetary policy needs to stay tight in the face of sticky price growth.

The benchmark consumer-price index rose 3.1% from a year earlier in February, following the previous month's 2.8% increase, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday. That beat the median forecast of 3.0% from 13 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Compared with the prior month, the index rose 0.5% in February after gaining 0.4% in January.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, gained 0.3% from a month earlier and by 2.5% from a year ago in February.

