SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation ticked up in July after weakening for three straight months, official data showed on Friday, coming in slightly higher than market expectations.

The consumer price index in July rose 2.6% from the same month a year earlier, after rising from an 11-month low of 2.4% in June, while economists in a Reuters survey had expected a gain of 2.5%.

The index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis, after falling 0.2%the previous month, according to Statistics Korea. That was the fastest rise in five months and a little higher than economists' expectations for a median 0.25% increase.

