SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's current account posted the biggest monthly surplus in almost seven years in June, thanks to robust exports, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The current account balance in June stood at a surplus of $12.26 billion, widening from a surplus of $8.92 billion in May to the biggest since September 2017.

The balance of goods logged a surplus of $11.47 billion, the biggest since September 2020, as exports rose and imports fell, according to the Bank of Korea. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Chris Reese)