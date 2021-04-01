South Korea March Inflation Accelerates to 14-Month High

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korea's headline inflation accelerated to hit a 14-month high in March, as higher oil and agricultural-product prices pushed consumer prices higher.

The benchmark consumer-price index gained 1.5% from a year earlier after the prior month's 1.1% rise, said the statistical office Friday. The latest reading--the fastest pace since January in 2020--met the median forecast of seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Compared with the prior month, the index edged up 0.1% in March, exactly matching the median forecast. The latest reading followed the previous month's 0.5% increase.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.6% in March from a year ago, faster than the February pace of rising 0.3%. It edged up 0.1% from a month ago, unchanged from the February pace of growth.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol last week said he expects inflation to overshoot the bank's earlier projection of 1.3% for 2021--still below the bank's annual target of 2.0%.

Inflation averaged 0.4% in 2019, significantly slower than 1.5% in 2018.

