SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's job growth slowed to its lowest in more than three years in March, with the unemployment rate rising, official data showed on Friday.

The number of employed in South Korea grew by 173,000 in March from a year earlier, slowing from a gain of 329,000 in February and the smallest annual increase since February 2021.

The unemployment rate rose to 2.8% from the previous month's 2.6%, which was near the record low of 2.5% hit in October, according to Statistics Korea. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)