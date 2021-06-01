South Korea May Inflation Accelerates to Nine-Year High

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korea's inflation accelerated to a nine-year high and topped the central bank's annual target for two straight months, driven by a data distortion and higher oil prices.

Analysts and policy makers expect inflation to moderate later in the year as the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lower comparison bases in 2020 is dissipating.

The benchmark consumer-price index gained 2.6% from a year earlier after the previous month's 2.3% rise, said the statistical office Wednesday. This exactly met the median forecast of nine economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The latest reading--the fastest pace of growth since April in 2012--marked the headline inflation stayed above the central bank's 2.0% target for two straight months.

The inflation pickup resulted largely from the data distortion and a sharp on-year rise in petroleum and agricultural-product prices amid higher oil prices, the office said.

Compared with the prior month, the index edged up 0.1% in May, meeting the median forecast. The latest reading followed the prior month's 0.2% increase.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose 1.2% in May from a year ago, faster than the April pace of rising 1.1%. It edged up 0.2% from a month ago, unchanged from April.

The Bank of Korea last week forecast the country's inflation to average 1.8% for 2021, up from its earlier forecast of 1.3% but still below its 2.0% annual target.

