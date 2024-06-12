SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's May job growth slowed to its lowest level in more than three years, while overall unemployment rate remained unchanged from a month earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.

The number of employed in South Korea grew by 80,000 in May from a year earlier, logging the worst performance since February 2021.

The unemployment rate was at 2.8% in May, unchanged from a month earlier, according to Statistics Korea. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Sandra Maler)