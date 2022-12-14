South Korea Nov export, import prices log slowest rise in at least 1-1/2 yrs

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's export and import prices logged their slowest annual rise in at least 1-1/2 years in November on a stronger local currency, with the latter also affected by weaker oil prices, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The country's export prices rose 8.6% in November from the same month a year ago, in terms of the local won currency, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK), which was slower than October's revised 13.5% increase and the slowest since March 2021.

Import prices rose 14.2%, compared with a revised 19.4% gain in the previous month, and logged the slowest annual rise since May 2021.

In November, the dollar/won exchange rates and Dubai oil prices were on average 4.4% and 5.4% lower than in the previous month, respectively, according to the BOK. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)