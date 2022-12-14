South Korea Nov export, import prices log slowest rise in at least 1-1/2 yrs

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's export and
import prices logged their slowest annual rise in at least 1-1/2
years in November on a stronger local currency, with the latter
also affected by weaker oil prices, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
The country's export prices rose 8.6% in November from the
same month a year ago, in terms of the local won currency,
according to the Bank of Korea (BOK), which was slower than
October's revised 13.5% increase and the slowest since March
2021.
Import prices rose 14.2%, compared with a revised 19.4% gain
in the previous month, and logged the slowest annual rise since
May 2021.
In November, the dollar/won exchange rates and Dubai oil
prices were on average 4.4% and 5.4% lower than in the previous
month, respectively, according to the BOK.
