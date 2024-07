SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday consumer inflation is stabilising in Asia's fourth-largest economy as headline inflation has slowed for a third straight month while foreign investment inflows look solid.

Yoon was making a televised speech ahead of the government's bi-annual economic policy announcement due later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)