SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy grew 1.3% in the first quarter, revised central bank data showed on Wednesday, unchanged from its advance estimate.

It was the fastest quarterly growth since the fourth quarter of 2021.

On an annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) was 3.3% higher in the January-March quarter, slightly weaker than a 3.4% increase estimated in April but the fastest since the third quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Chris Reese)