South Korea's state-run think tank has cut its gross domestic product and inflation forecasts for 2023, citing the country's shrinking exports on sluggish demand for semiconductors and other Korean goods overseas.

The Korea Development Institute said in a biannual outlook report Thursday that it expects the economy to expand 1.5% this year, slower than its February projection of 1.8% growth, as weak exports and investments weigh heavily on GDP growth despite a pickup in private consumption.

In 2024, the South Korean economy--the fourth-largest in Asia--is forecast to grow 2.3% on a possible recovery in demand, according to the KDI report.

KDI forecast that inflation will ease to 3.4% in the country this year, compared with its earlier estimate of 3.5%, and an estimated 5.1% in 2022.

Price growth is expected to continue to decelerate to average 2.4% in 2024, KDI said.

Monetary policy should be kept tight for the time being to ensure inflation is converging toward the central bank's annual 2.0% target, it said.

