Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Korea Think-Tank KDI Cuts 2020/2021 GDP Growth Forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 11:15pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's state-run think tank has cut its domestic growth forecasts for this year and the next as it expects the pandemic to greatly weaken exports and domestic demand.

The Korea Development Institute, in an economic outlook report released Tuesday, said it expects gross domestic product to contract 1.1% for 2020, compared with its May projection of 0.2% expansion.

South Korea's economy will likely grow 3.5% in 2021, slower than its earlier estimate of 3.9% growth, it said.

KDI expects consumer inflation to be at 0.5% in 2020 and 0.7% in 2021--well below the central bank's 2.0% target.

Last month, the Bank of Korea also revised down its growth forecast due to the prolonged pandemic, expecting GDP to shrink 1.3% this year--the weakest performance since the height of the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

South Korea's economy expanded 2.0% in 2019.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-20 2314ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aEXXONMOBIL PNG : Discovery of the Copiula mosbyae in Papua New Guinea
PU
12:19aSensex, Nifty subdued as China border tensions, financials weigh
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aEXCLUSIVE : Exxon downsizes global empire as Wall Street worries about dividend
RE
12:01aHK residents arrested at sea 'will have to be dealt with' by mainland China -Lam
RE
09/07BANK OF MONGOLIA : BoM's gross purchases of precious metals totaled 14.8 tons
PU
09/07Japan's Nishimura says rising income to underpin consumption
RE
09/07Japan's economy sinks deeper into worst postwar contraction, intensifies challenge for new leader
RE
09/07Mexico raises gross debt limit to 70% for rest of president's term
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
2Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
3BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
4SCENTRE GROUP : SCENTRE : August 2020 Rent Collection
5EASYJET PLC : IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group