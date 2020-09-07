South Korea Think-Tank KDI Cuts 2020/2021 GDP Growth Forecasts

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korea's state-run think tank has cut its domestic growth forecasts for this year and the next as it expects the pandemic to greatly weaken exports and domestic demand.

The Korea Development Institute, in an economic outlook report released Tuesday, said it expects gross domestic product to contract 1.1% for 2020, compared with its May projection of 0.2% expansion.

South Korea's economy will likely grow 3.5% in 2021, slower than its earlier estimate of 3.9% growth, it said.

KDI expects consumer inflation to be at 0.5% in 2020 and 0.7% in 2021--well below the central bank's 2.0% target.

Last month, the Bank of Korea also revised down its growth forecast due to the prolonged pandemic, expecting GDP to shrink 1.3% this year--the weakest performance since the height of the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

South Korea's economy expanded 2.0% in 2019.

