South Korea, U.S. security advisers hold talks after N.Korea fires salvo of missiles

05/24/2022 | 11:39pm EDT
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan answers questions during a media briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with South Korea National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han to discuss North Korea's launch of three ballistic missiles, the White House said late on Tuesday.

"They both condemned the DPRK's destabilizing ballistic missile tests and committed to continue building on their close coordination. Mr. Sullivan also reaffirmed the United States' steadfast commitment to the defense of the ROK," the White House said in a statement.

North Korea fired three missiles, including one thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), after U.S. President Joe Biden left Asia following a trip in which he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


