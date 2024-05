SEOUL (Reuters) - The nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan during a phone call on Tuesday strongly condemned the latest attempt by North Korea to launch a satellite, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The failed launch was a direct violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions banning the North's use of ballistic missile technology and posed a serious threat to regional peace and security, it said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Ed Davies)