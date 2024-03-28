SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - South Korea will seek to have its government bonds added to global index provider FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index this year, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The government plans to communicate more with foreign investors as their confidence in the local bond market is seen as a key factor for the inclusion in the global index, the ministry said in a statement.

FTSE Russell, in its biannual index review on Wednesday retained South Korea on watch for an upgrade, as it "acknowledged that local market authorities have made meaningful progress in the implementation of initiatives intended to improve the accessibility of South Korean government bonds for international investors".

Its next index review will be in September. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)