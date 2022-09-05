Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Korea braces for 'very strong' typhoon, businesses curb operations

09/05/2022 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea raised its typhoon-alert to its highest level on Monday as approaching Typhoon Hinnamnor forced flight cancellations, the suspension of some business operations and the closure of schools.

Heavy rain and strong wind pounded the south of the country as the typhoon approached from the south at a speed of 33 km per hour (20.5 mph). Hinnamnor is expected to make landfall southwest of the port city of Busan early on Tuesday, after reaching the holiday island of Jeju on Monday.

President Yoon Suk-yeol said he would be on emergency standby, a day after ordering authorities to do their best to minimise damage from the typhoon.

"Very strong winds and heavy rains are expected across the country through to Tuesday due to the typhoon, with very high waves expected in the coastal region along with storm and tsunami," the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Hinnamnor is on a course that will take it northeast toward Sapporo, Japan, it said.

South Korea classifies typhoons in four categories - normal, strong, very strong, super strong. "Very strong" typhoons like Hinnamnor have wind speeds of up to 53 metres per second.

Warnings have been issued in the southern cities of Gwangju, Busan, Daegu and Ulsan, as well as on Jeju, while the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters has upgraded its typhoon alert level to the highest in its four-tier system, for the first time in five years.

Busan city and neighbouring areas have received rain throughout the weekend, with more forecast across the country for Monday and Tuesday.

No casualties have been reported though more than 100 people have been evacuated and some facilities have been damaged by floods.

Shipbuilders Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and Samsung Heavy Industries said they would halt operations early on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for LG Electronics said it would halt operations on Tuesday at its Gumi production facilities that make large OLED TVs, while steelmaker POSCO is halting operations at its production facilities including its furnaces on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency said.

SK Innovation, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said it asked carrier ships not to operate until the typhoon passes.

Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines have cancelled most of their Monday flights to Jeju Island, according to their websites, while budget airlines such as Air Seoul and Jin Air have cancelled some of their flights.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Joori Roh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC. -2.01% 14600 End-of-day quote.-27.00%
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. -1.30% 19000 End-of-day quote.-17.57%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.10% 17950 End-of-day quote.6.85%
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. -0.37% 133500 End-of-day quote.40.23%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.51% 196500 End-of-day quote.-5.98%
JIN AIR CO., LTD. -3.44% 16850 End-of-day quote.0.90%
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. -2.04% 91100 End-of-day quote.-3.70%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD. 0.00% 26150 End-of-day quote.-10.90%
LG CORP. -1.13% 78800 End-of-day quote.-2.60%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. -0.41% 97300 End-of-day quote.-29.49%
POSCO HOLDINGS INC. -2.77% 246000 End-of-day quote.-10.38%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.54% 57500 End-of-day quote.-26.56%
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. -1.39% 5660 End-of-day quote.-0.18%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 1.68% 181500 End-of-day quote.-23.90%
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED 0.73% 12.38 End-of-day quote.-20.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15aKREMLIN ON NEXT UK PRIME MINISTER : no hope of anything positive
RE
05:15aEuro zone July retail sales rise, but weaker than expected
RE
05:13aIsrael Aerospace gets drone jamming deal from Asian country
RE
05:12aIndian rupee holds narrow range, RBI hand eyed
RE
05:10aKREMLIN ON NORD STREAM SHUTDOWN : The only turbine left is malfun…
RE
05:10aKREMLIN ON NORD STREAM SHUTDOWN : Sanctions are causing chaos for…
RE
05:10aKREMLIN ON OIL PRICE CAP : There can only be retaliatory measures…
RE
05:10aKREMLIN ON NORD STREAM SHUTDOWN : We categorically refute attempt…
RE
05:10aKREMLIN ON NORD STREAM SHUTDOWN : Gas transportation problems aro…
RE
05:05aChina c.bank to cut FX reserve ratio to help limit yuan weakness
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Paused stream
2Taiwan's ProLogium seeks European site for $8bln battery plant
3Shell to Invest in Rosmari-Marjoram Gas Project in Sarawak, Malaysia
4Porsche IPO plans progressing, no decision yet - VW CFO
5Aston Martin announces $660 million rights issue

HOT NEWS