SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank is interested in easing currency market volatility but has no specific target in mind as it works to stabilise the dollar-won market, the bank's chief said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
