SYDNEY (Reuters) - South Korea is being considered as a potential partner for part of the AUKUS deal between the United States, Britain and Australia, Defence Minister Shin Won-Sik said on Wednesday.

"We support AUKUS Pillar Two activities and we do welcome that members are considering Korea as an AUKUS Pillar Two partner," he told a news conference.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)