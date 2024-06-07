SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Oil and gas prospects identified off South Korea's east coast hold "great potential" for the presence of hydrocarbons and are promising as petroleum prospects, Vitor Abreu, a consultant at petroleum exploration research firm ACT GEO, said on Friday. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Joyce Lee Editing by Ed Davies)
