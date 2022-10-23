South Korea expands corporate bond-buying program amid credit crunch concern

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's government will
expand its corporate bond-buying program among other liquidity
supply measures amid growing worries about a credit crunch in
bond and short-term money markets.
The government will double the ceiling of its corporate
bond-buying facility run by state-run banks to 16 trillion won
($11 billion), Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho
said on Sunday.
The measure is aimed at easing volatility and concern of
tight liquidity in corporate bond and short-term money markets,
Choo said after a meeting with top financial officials,
including the central bank governor and regulatory chief.
Commercial paper issued by securities firms will be included
in the facility's purchase list, while an additional 3 trillion
won of liquidity will be supplied by the Korea Securities
Finance Corp for securities firms experiencing
liquidity shortages, he said.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board will also consider
its own measures, such as reactivating a special purpose vehicle
to purchase corporate bonds and commercial paper first
introduced during the pandemic, Governor Rhee Chang-yong told
reporters.
But premises to macroeconomic monetary policy are unchanged
as this issue is temporary and particular to the commercial
paper market, he said.
There have been growing worries about signs of stress in
South Korea's short-term money market, with the central bank
having raised its policy interest rate by 250 basis
points since August last year from a record-low 0.5% to contain
inflation.
The official end-of-day yield on 91-day commercial paper
rose to 4.25% on Friday from 1.55% at the start of the
year, with the spread over the central bank's policy rate
widening to 125 basis points from 48 basis points
over the same period.
To help allay the situation, the Financial Services
Commission on Thursday said it would delay by six months a plan
to normalise requirements for banks to hold more liquid assets.
Also, South Korea's bond market stabilisation fund will
resume buying corporate bonds and commercial paper worth up to
1.6 trillion won from Monday.
