Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Korea extends coronavirus distancing curbs as daily case count hits month high

03/26/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A couple shares a moment at a cordoned-off area amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at a Han River park in Seoul, South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Friday it will extend its coronavirus distancing rules, which include an outside dining curfew and ban on gatherings of five or more people, for two weeks as its daily new cases hit a one-month high.

The government decides whether to ease or tighten distancing curbs every two weeks, and the current rules have been in place since mid-February.

"The government will maintain the current distancing level and a ban on gatherings of five people or more for two weeks," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a meeting.

Under the rules, restaurants and cafes must close by 10 p.m. and gatherings of more than four people are restricted, with a few exceptions.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 494 new cases as of Thursday midnight, the highest number in 35 days, amid a steady stream of cluster infections at workplaces, public facilities and religious gatherings.

Authorities have expressed concerns over increasing movement of people amid warm spring weather and complaints by businesses about the curfew.

"Despite growing fatigue over distancing, it is concerning that the tension is loosening," Chung said.

South Korea's total infections stood at 100,770, with 1,716 deaths, KDCA data showed.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Karishma Singh)

By Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19aConsumer price falls slow in Tokyo, signal fading deflation fear
RE
01:04aIndonesia's GDP recovery seen unaffected by capital outflows - central bank
RE
01:01aGold dips to near one-week low as U.S. dollar stands tall
RE
12:59aChina shares rise on consumer boost; Hang Seng bounces
RE
12:20aUber to reopen San Francisco offices with limited capacity next week
RE
12:18aIndian shares take breather from virus-driven selloff
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism
RE
12:15aTRENDS IN MALAYSIAN POVERTY AND INCOME DYNAMICS : do regional inequalities trump ethnic disparities?
PU
12:11aAsian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Yes or no?' U.S. lawmakers fume over Big Tech's answers on misinformation
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
3Indonesia weather agency sees delayed arrival of dry season in 2021
4Suez blockage sets shipping rates racing, oil and gas tankers diverted away
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Fall Into Bear Market -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ