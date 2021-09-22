South Korea foreign minister says to meet Japan counterpart on Thursday

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korean Foreign
Minister Chung Eui-yong said he would meet his Japanese
counterpart on Thursday and hoped for progress to end a dispute
that has led to tit-for-tat trade restrictions.
Chung told the Council on Foreign Relations think tank
during a visit to New York that he would hold a bilateral
meeting with Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi in the city after taking
part in a trilateral meeting together with U.S. Secretary of
State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.
"Japan is our close neighbor and we share the same values of
democracy, market economy, human rights and all that," he said.
"So, we want Japan as a close friend, but unfortunately we have
some differences in how to see the past history."
A historic feud over Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea
including over "comfort women", Japan's euphemism for mostly
Korean women forced to work in its wartime brothels, has long
soured bilateral ties between the two important U.S. allies.
The dispute in recent years has brought tit-for-tat export
curbs and threatened security cooperation between the neighbors
despite the shared threat they face from North Korea.
Chung said Seoul believed the issues could be resolved
through dialogue.
He said it was unfortunate that trade restrictions had
resulted from political differences and said he hoped these
could be resolved soon, otherwise Seoul would have to bring
them before a World Trade Organization panel.
"Koreans are very hopeful that the two foreign ministers of
Japan and Korea will work on something to normalize relations
between Korea and Japan," he said.
Chung and Motegi met on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in
Britain in May but did not manage then to narrow their
differences.
