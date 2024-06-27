SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - South Korea issued dollar-denominated foreign exchange stabilisation bonds worth $1 billion, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The five-year dollar bonds were sold at a yield of 4.576%, with a spread of 24 basis points over the five-year yield of U.S. Treasury bonds, the smallest-ever for the issuer.

"With the benchmark greatly lowered, it will help domestic companies and financial institutions raise capital in foreign currencies at lower interest rates," the ministry said in a statement.

It came almost three years after the country's last issuance of dollar bonds in October 2021. In September 2023, the sovereign issued 70 billion yen worth of its first-ever samurai bonds. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)