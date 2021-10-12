South Korea launches panel to debate 'living with COVID-19'

SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Korea established a panel on
Wednesday to debate a strategy on how to "live with COVID-19" in
the long-term, as the country seeks to phase out coronavirus
restrictions and reopen the economy amid rising vaccination
levels.
Under the strategy, the government aims to relax coronavirus
restrictions for citizens who can prove they have been fully
vaccinated, while encouraging asymptomatic and mild COVID-19
patients aged below 70 to recover at home, the health ministry
said last week.
The government will also focus on the number of
hospitalisations and deaths rather than new daily infections,
and will consider not publishing the latter on a daily basis,
Yonhap news agency has reported.
"We will turn COVID-19 into a controlled infectious disease
and no longer a fear of the unknown, and return a complete
routine to the citizens," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told the
panel's first committee meeting on Wednesday, adding that
mandatory mask-wearing would not be immediately scrapped under
the new policy.
South Korea never imposed a full lockdown but has been under
its tightest social distancing curbs https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korea-raise-covid-19-curbs-highest-level-seoul-says-pm-2021-07-08
since July.
These include limited operating hours for restaurants,
cafes, saunas and indoor gyms - which have hit the self-employed
and small businesses particularly hard - and a cap on gatherings
of more than two people after 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) in and around
Seoul.
The new strategy comes as vaccination, initially bogged down
by a supply shortage, has picked up pace. The country has given
at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 78.1% of its population,
while 60.7% are fully vaccinated.
In September, the government announced plans to expedite a
phased return to normalcy https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skorea-planning-live-more-normally-with-covid-19-after-october-2021-09-08
starting November when 70% of its 52 million people are
expected to have been fully inoculated.
South Korea has kept hospitalisation and deaths at a fairly
low rate. It had 359 severe cases and a mortality rate 0.78% as
of Tuesday, official data showed.
The country reported 1,584 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. It
has recorded a total of 335,742 infections and 2,605 deaths.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)