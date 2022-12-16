South Korea pension fund opens up FX hedging limit to maximum 10%

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's mammoth National
Pension Fund (NPS) will hedge foreign exchange risks for up to
10% of its overseas investment compared with zero at present,
the welfare ministry said on Friday.
"If foreign exchange rates rise to unusually high levels
again, it is necessary to temporarily reduce the size of the
foreign exchange exposure until the rates stabilise," the
ministry said in a statement after a meeting of the panel that
governs the fund's investment policies.
The ratio of FX hedging will be up to 10%, for a limited
time period, depending on market circumstances, the ministry
said without details.
The fund will also be allowed to hold foreign stocks in
excess of the allowed ratio compared to the total if the ratio
changed due mainly to wild fluctuations in prices.
The decision comes a month after the finance ministry
requested the pension fund to increase the ratio of hedging
foreign assets for the purpose of reducing the fund's impact on
the onshore spot market from dollar-buying activities.
The fund has grown in size and its increasing purchases of
dollars for investment abroad has been blamed for exacerbating
the dollar/won's already rising trend in recent months.
The South Korean won struck its weakest level in
13 years in October, trading at 1,444.2 per dollar, a level last
seen during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis and the Asian
crisis in late 1990s.
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by
Tom Hogue & Simon Cameron-Moore)