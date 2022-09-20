South Korea plans reforms to tackle 'Korea discount' for its stocks

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to announce
financial reforms later this year, including its policy on
shareholder returns, that could help reduce the "Korea discount"
in stock markets, a senior government official told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The "Korea discount" refers to a tendency for South Korean
companies to have lower valuations than global peers due to
factors such as low dividend payouts, the dominance of opaque
conglomerates known as chaebols and geopolitical risks involving
North Korea.
"We have been looking into a few policies – especially those
related to the inconveniences that foreign investors have been
facing – that need to be reviewed as part of financial
regulatory reforms under the new government," said Rhee Yun-su,
director general at the Financial Services Commission's (FSS)
capital market bureau.
Some of the policies the authority is looking into include
dividend policy, registration requirements for foreign investors
and corporate filings.
"(South Korea's) current dividend policy does not meet the
global standard and has been mentioned several times by foreign
investors ... They have also complained about having to register
with the financial regulator in order to trade ... and about
inequality in information access due to lack of corporate
filings in English," Rhee said.
In South Korea, unlike other major economies, companies
confirm dividend amounts weeks after the so-called ex-date -
after which buyers of the stock do not receive the payout -
creating uncertainty for investors.
"(This) is long overdue. Any policy that adds additional
clarity and guidance to the payout ratio and dividends is only
going to be a net benefit," said George Boubouras, head of
research at Melbourne-based K2 Asset Management, which owns
shares in South Korea's Samsung.
"It will attract investors' attention to look at the market
more actively. This in itself is a net positive to attract
capital."
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in
May, has pledged to reform regulations, aiming to protect
investors, revitalise markets, promote digital innovation across
the finance industry and support private sector-led economic
growth.
In July, the finance ministry proposed to exempt retail
investments from capital gains taxes, except for holdings worth
more than 10 billion won ($7.2 million) in any one stock, to try
to revive a stock market that has slumped 20% this year.
($1 = 1,389.9800 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook;
Editing by Mark Potter)