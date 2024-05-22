SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - South Korea has no plan to lift a ban on stock short-selling, Yonhap news reported on Wednesday, citing a presidential official. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
