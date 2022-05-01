Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Korea presidential transition committee names top policy aides

05/01/2022 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: News conference of South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee on Sunday named top presidential aides for the incoming government, including the chief national security and economic policy advisor.

Sunday's announcement came just over a week before Yoon holds his inauguration ceremony on May 10.

Kim Sung-han, a professor at Korea University and former vice foreign minister, was named the president's national security advisor, after having served as a foreign policy advisor on Yoon's transition committee.

Choi Sang-mok, former vice finance minister, who has also been part of the transition committee, was named the top economic policy advisor.

The new administration faces diplomatic challenges such as strengthening ties with the United States and soothing relations with neighbours Japan and China. Relations with Pyongyang amid heightened tensions over North Korea's missile and nuclear activities are also a top priority.

Deepening economic inequality and housing prices that have spiralled to new heights under outgoing President Moon Jae-in are also pressing challenges for the incoming administration.

Other top aides were also announced, including Kim Yong-hyun, former director of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as the head of the Presidential Security Service, and Ahn Sang-hoon, a professor at Seoul National University, as Yoon's social policy advisor.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aRussia cuts state-backed mortgage rate, extends scheme
RE
04:07aScholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine
RE
03:57aScholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine
RE
03:54aProtesters face tear gas on third anniversary of Sudan sit-in killings
RE
03:36aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:36aRussia says Ukraine shells its own civilians; some evacuations in Mariupol
RE
03:33aChina's April new home prices see slower gains - private survey
RE
03:23aOpposition leader offers Australia 'a better future' in campaign launch
RE
02:55aSouth Korea presidential transition committee names top policy aides
RE
02:24aBritain says Russia eyes long-term control of Ukraine's Kherson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources
2Tata Motors : Press Release
3Chip consortium ISMC plans $3 billion plant in India's Karnataka
4Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
5Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

HOT NEWS