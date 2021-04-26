Log in
South Korea's Economy Expands Strongly in 1Q

04/26/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's economy expanded at a stronger-than-expected pace in the first quarter on brisk exports and investment despite worries about a persistent Covid-19 resurgence weighing on growth.

The latest readings--well above most market forecasts--suggest a recovery from the pandemic in Asia's fourth largest economy is firm after the worst performance in more than two decades in 2020.

Gross domestic product grew 1.8% year-over-year for the first three months of 2021, a powerful return to growth from a 1.2% contraction in the previous quarter, showed preliminary Bank of Korea data on Tuesday.

On a quarterly basis, GDP growth accelerated to 1.6% in the January-March period from 1.2% in the final quarter of 2020.

Details at the central bank data showed South Korean exports expanded strongly on brisk demand for cars and smartphones overseas during the quarter, boosting facility investment as well.

Both government and private spending remained solid for the quarter as fiscal stimulus continued though construction investment remained relatively weak, the data showed.

In March, South Korean exports grew at the fastest pace in 29 months, inflation accelerated to a 14-month high and the number of jobs gained on year for the first time in 13 months.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said earlier this month he expects South Korea's economy to grow around mid-3% in 2021--above the central bank's earlier projection of 3.0% growth.

South Korea's pandemic-hit economy contracted 1.0% in 2020, the weakest performance since the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 2321 GMT to reflect that South Korea's economy had the worst performance in more than two decades in 2020. The original version of this article incorrectly said 2021.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-21 1915ET

