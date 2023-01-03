South Korea's FX reserves increase in December by most in over two years

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange
reserves increased for a second straight month in December 2022
and by the largest amount in more than two years, central bank
data showed on Wednesday.
The country's FX reserves stood at $423.16 billion as of the
end of December, up $7.06 billion over a month, according to the
Bank of Korea. It marked the biggest monthly increase since
November 2020.
The increase resulted from larger foreign deposits of
financial institutions and converted value of non-dollar assets,
despite a downside effect from the FX swap programme with the
country's pension fund, according to the BOK.
The U.S. dollar index, a measure of the greenback's
value against six major currencies, fell 2.3% in the last month
of 2022.
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee, editing by Ed Osmond)