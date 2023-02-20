South Korea's GS Caltex to shut one Yeosu crude unit in March - sources

Two petrochemical units at the company's Yeosu site will be shut as well until the end of April, they said.

More details on which unit will be shut, and the exact dates, could not be immediately confirmed.

The company, meanwhile, declined to comment on the matter.

GS Caltex has four CDUs at its Yeosu site, with a combined capacity of 790,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Two Singapore-based traders are expecting the refiner to be trading fewer March gasoline cargoes as a result of this maintenance.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee in South Korea, Trixie Yap in Singapore and Mohi Narayan in New Delhi; editing by Uttaresh.V)