Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Korea's Krafton to launch $5 billion plus IPO next week, sources say

06/11/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Merchandising products are pictured at the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official esports tournament for the computer game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in Berlin

HONG KONG/SEOUL (Reuters) -Krafton, the company behind blockbuster video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), will launch its IPO early next week in what could be South Korea's largest listing in 11 years, people familiar with the matter said.

The Tencent-backed company aims to raise at least $5 billion in the initial public offering (IPO) by selling 20% of its shares, one said after the Korea Exchange announced that Krafton had preliminary approval for its planned listing.

Official filings to start the IPO will be made early next week, three people who did not want to be identified as they were authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.

South Korea is experiencing its hottest IPO market on record and analysts expect that least 20 trillion won ($18.4 billion) will be raised in 2021, which would be about four times above 2020 levels.

Krafton would be valued at around $25 billion based on its current plans, although the final size of the IPO could increase, another person added.

In a statement, Krafton said that it could not comment on details of the IPO before it lodges a regulatory filing.

At $5 billion-plus, Krafton would become the biggest IPO in South Korea since the 4.9 trillion won ($4.4 billion) float of Samsung Life Insurance in 2010, exchange data shows.

The price at which shares will be offered, and therefore Krafton's value, will be decided once the process is finalised which, under the South Korean system, can take several weeks.

Battery maker LG Energy Solution said on Tuesday it had applied for preliminary approval of a local IPO that reportedly could raise $10 to $12 billion

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Alex Richardson, Anshuman Daga and Alexander Smith)

By Scott Murdoch and Heekyong Yang


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26aEXCLUSIVE : ECB tells Deutsche Bank to find new chairman fast - sources
RE
08:26aMcdonald's says South Korea and Taiwan operations hacked
RE
08:23aIndia's April industrial output growth estimated at 134.4% y/y
RE
08:23aVolkswagen, Ford to exit auto finance business in India - sources
RE
08:19aDGAP-DD  : Xlife Sciences AG english
DJ
08:15aCan Schools Mandate Covid-19 Vaccines for Children? What We Know
DJ
08:11aSouth Korea's Krafton to launch $5 billion plus IPO next week, sources say
RE
08:06aClinical portfolio update
DJ
08:02aStatement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - April 2021
DJ
07:58aOil rises to fresh multi-year highs on demand recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
2India investigates Binance unit's crypto transactions
3ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme addresses recent trading activity
4SANNE GROUP PLC : SANNE : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
5BYD COMPANY LIMITED : China's ride-hailing giant Didi sets stage for mega New York float

HOT NEWS