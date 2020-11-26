Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Korea's LG says will separate affiliates into new conglomerate

11/26/2020 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Corp said on Thursday its board had decided to restructure its conglomerate LG Group by separating some of its affiliates such as display chip maker Silicon Works Co Ltd to form a new conglomerate next year.

It is the latest in a series of deals and restructuring of South Korea's family-led conglomerates as they grow in size and go through generational succession. The reorganisation should also help address regulatory pressure to limit intra-group transactions at family-owned conglomerates.

Koo Bon-joon will be chief executive of the new holding company, according to LG Corp's regulatory filing. He will take the reins of those affiliates from his nephew Koo Kwang-mo, who took over as LG Group chairman in 2018 after his father passed away.

LG Group is South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate and its core businesses include consumer electronics, chemicals, household products and cosmetics, as well as parts such as batteries and displays used in GM, Tesla and Apple products.

Affiliates that will be separated in May 2021 also include trading company LG International Corp, LG Hausys Ltd , maker of interior parts for housing and automobiles, and unlisted chemical manufacturer LG MMA Corp, the regulatory filing said.

The reorganisation also includes a spin-off of unlisted Pantos Logistics Co Ltd. The logistics arm generated 64% of its 2019 revenue from other affiliates of LG Group including LG Electronics and LG Chem, according to its regulatory filing. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.75% 116.03 Delayed Quote.56.88%
LG CHEM, LTD. -1.38% 788000 End-of-day quote.148.19%
LG CORP. 1.30% 78200 End-of-day quote.5.96%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. -1.24% 87500 End-of-day quote.21.36%
LG HAUSYS, LTD. 0.56% 71600 End-of-day quote.30.90%
LG INTERNATIONAL CORP. 4.88% 20400 End-of-day quote.35.55%
SILICON WORKS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
TESLA, INC. 3.35% 574 Delayed Quote.586.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aSpain's foreign minister says time running out to find brexit agreement with uk on gibraltar
RE
03:29aNESTE OYJ : RE enables a future where all plastic products can be made of renewable and recycled materials – and the future starts today
PU
03:28aEuro zone bond yields tick up; focus on ECB minutes
RE
03:26aUK pub operators report losses, job cuts as lockdown pain builds
RE
03:23aGOVERNMENT OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : On 30 November 2020, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will take part in a meeting, via videoconference, of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
PU
03:22aGermany's COVID restrictions likely to continue in January - Merkel
RE
03:22aMerkel says covid-19 vaccines could arrive before christmas
RE
03:19aSunak says public finances are on unsustainable path
RE
03:18aMerkel says there are 27 mln vulnerable people in this country, impossible to single them out for special protection
RE
03:17aUK SAYS ON BREXIT TRADE DEAL : We can get there but not at any cost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK borrowing to hit peacetime high as economy faces COVID-19 emergency
2ADOBE INC. : Amazon's cloud service sees widespread outage
3TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED : Japan shares inch higher on tech gains; virus fears weigh
4U.S. GRANTS BYTEDANCE NEW SEVEN-DAY EXTENSION OF TIKTOK SALE ORDER: filing
5S&P 500 : Rising U.S. weekly jobless claims, COVID-19 cases point to slowing economic recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ