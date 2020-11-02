South Korea's Manufacturing Activity Expands for First Time in 10 Months

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korea's manufacturing activity expanded in October for the first time in 10 months, on a recovery in global demand which has been hit by the pandemic, a private-sector survey showed Monday.

The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index for the country rose to 51.2 from 49.8 in September, marking its first time it has indicated an expansion since December 2019.

The latest reading was the strongest print since September 2018, said IHS Market, which compiled the survey.

Any reading above the neutral 50.0 mark suggests an expansion for the country's businesses while a reading below that indicates a contraction.

"October data marks a clear improvement in South Korea's manufacturing sector," IHS Markit economist Usamah Bhatti said, noting a return to expansion in overseas demand with firms signaling increasing demand in key export markets such as the U.S. and China.

