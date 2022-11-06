South Korea's Yoon apologises for Halloween crush, vows justice

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon
Suk-yeol apologised on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in
Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be
responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety
management systems.
The Oct. 29 crush killed 156 people, mostly in their
twenties and thirties, and injured another 197 when revellers
flooded the narrow alleyways of the popular nightlife district
of Itaewon to celebrate the first COVID-19 curbs-free Halloween
festivities in three years.
Yoon offered the apology during a meeting to review safety
rules, as the country continues to mourn the crush victims. An
investigation is under way into authorities' responses to the
accident.
"I do not dare to compare myself to the parents who lost
their sons and daughters, but as the president who ought to
protect the people's lives and safety, I am heartbroken," he
said.
"I am sorry and apologetic to the bereaved families who are
suffering an unspeakable tragedy, and to the people who share
the pain and sorrow."
Police have faced stringent public criticism and scrutiny
over its responses during the tragedy, having dispatched just
137 officers to the area despite estimating in advance as many
as 100,000 people would gather.
Last week, transcripts of several emergency calls made from
the hours leading up to the accident showed that people had
warned of a potential crush and urged interventions.
Yoon initially ascribed the authorities' poor handling to
flaws in the country's crowd management and safety regulations.
Following the reports of the call transcripts, however, he
sharply rebuked the police and apologised to the victims and
wider public.
At Monday's safety meeting, he vowed to overhaul the
national safety management system, carry out a thorough
investigation and bring those responsible for failings to
account.
"In particular, extensive reform is needed in the police
work, which is essential to preparing for danger and preventing
accidents, in order to protect the safety of the people," Yoon
said.
National Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun told
parliament on Monday that more officers were dispatched than
compared to pre-COVID-19 years and the 137 would have been
sufficient to manage crowds of similar scale in general, but
authorities could not expect that people would be concentrated
into alleyways.
Opposition lawmakers demand the police chief and the
interior minister be sacked. Yoon has rejected such calls.
