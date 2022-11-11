South Korea's Yoon calls for greater co-operation with China, Japan

SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon
Suk-yeol on Saturday proposed a mechanism for three-way dialog
with China and Japan including a leadership summit to address
issues such as security and climate change.
At a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN) plus China, Japan and South Korea, Yoon urged
stronger joint efforts to overcome complex future crises, such
as those stemming from war and rights abuses as well as risks to
security of food and energy brought by climate change.
Yoon also said North Korea's series of provocations and
attempts to boost its nuclear and missile capabilities were a
serious threat to the international community.
He stressed that if North Korea launched another
intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and conducted its
seventh nuclear test, the international community should respond
with one voice, the presidential office said in a statement.
At the same time, South Korea would seek economic support
for North Korea if it decided to denuclearise.
ASEAN leaders expressed concern over North Korea's nuclear
program, which defies international and United Nations norms,
calling for Pyongyang to stop threatening regional peace and
respond to denuclearisation talks, the South Korean presidential
office said.
Yoon is expected to hold a meeting with Japanese Prime
Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday in Phnom Penh on the sidelines
of the ASEAN summit, Yonhap news agency reported citing South
Korea's presidential office.
He will also hold a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden as
well as a trilateral summit with Biden and Kishida on Sunday.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Minwoo Park; Editing by Stephen
Coates)