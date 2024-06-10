SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol embarked on a trip to Central Asia on Monday to hold talks on strengthening diplomatic ties and cooperating in areas such as energy and minerals, Yoon's office said.

Yoon will visit Turkmenistan with the first lady for a state visit before heading to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan where he will sign agreements and attend business forums, according to his office.

In Kazakhstan, Yoon will discuss with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev measures to expand supply chain cooperation for critical minerals such as lithium as well as uranium.

The government plans to host a summit with leaders of five Central Asian countries next year in South Korea, Yoon's office said.

His trip to Central Asia is the latest global push by Seoul to broaden diplomatic ties and partnerships to ensure access to markets and to secure energy supplies and other resources.

South Korea hosted its first summit with the leaders of 48 African nations this month, during which it vowed to increase development aid for Africa to $10 billion over the next six years as it looks to tap the continent's mineral resources and potential as an export market.

Last month, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates signed a trade agreement at a summit to cut import duties and forge closer business and investment ties as it seeks to tap the investment potential of the energy rich Gulf state.

