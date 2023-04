South Korea's Yoon to visit US on April 24-30 -Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the United States on April 24-30 for a summit with President Joe Biden, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)