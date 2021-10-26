South Korea's former president Roh Tae-woo dies at 88 - hospital

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korean former president Roh
Tae-woo, a decorated war veteran who played a pivotal but
controversial role in the transition to democratic elections
from rule by authoritarian leaders, has died, a Seoul hospital
confirmed.
The 88-year-old died on Tuesday, a Seoul National University
Hospital official said, without citing the cause of death.
Roh had been in poor health since 2002 when he received
surgery for prostate cancer and was repeatedly hospitalized in
recent years.
In the space of a few decades, Roh went from military coup
conspirator to South Korea's first popularly elected president,
before ending his political career in ignominy with a jail
sentence for treason and corruption.
"I now feel limitlessly shameful for being a former
president," Roh told the public in a tearful televised apology
in 1995 for secretly amassing a $654 million slush fund while in
office.
