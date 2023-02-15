South Korea's house price decline slows in Jan on policy support

SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's house prices
fell for an eighth consecutive month in January, although the
pace of decline slowed from the previous month on policy support
measures, Korea Real Estate Board data showed on Wednesday.
The Board's headline index for nationwide house prices fell
1.49% in January, slower than 1.98% in December, which was the
fastest since data releases began in late 2003.
It was the first time the falling pace of the index slowed
from a month before, since the declining trend began in June
2022.
"It was partly due to expectations for a market recovery
after banks' lowering of commercial interest rates and
government announcement of policy measures," the Board said in a
statement.
Earlier this year, South Korea has come up with several
policy measures to support the sharply falling property prices,
including easing of financial regulations on home buyers in most
districts of the capital Seoul.
South Korea's central bank raised its policy interest rate
last month by 25 basis points to 3.50%, the highest since late
2008, with hints that its 1-1/2-year rate-hike campaign had
ended.
