SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's import prices dropped in May at the fastest pace in three years, central bank data showed on Wednesday, suggesting continued downward pressure on inflation.

The import price index, measured in terms of the local currency, stood 12.0% lower in May than the same month a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was double the 6.0% fall in April and the biggest annual drop since May 2020.

The faster fall was due to lower oil prices, whose impact outweighed upward pressure from a weaker won, the BOK said.

The export price index dropped 11.2%, after a 7.2% fall in the previous month, its fastest decline since March 2010. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)