Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Korea's ruling party cements presidential win with local vote success

06/01/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: South Korea's ruling party cements presidential win with local vote success

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's ruling party emerged victorious in local elections, vote counts showed on Thursday, giving a boost to him and his plan to steer the economy into recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tens of millions of South Koreans went to the polls on Wednesday to elect 17 metropolitan and provincial chiefs, as well as seven members of the national assembly.

Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) cemented its power in important regions in what was seen as an early test of the president who took office last month after winning a March election by a margin of just 0.7%.

"We take the election results as a call from our people to revive the economy and to better take care of their livelihoods," Yoon said in a statement.

Ruling party incumbents defeated challengers for the posts of mayor of South Korea's two biggest cities, the capital Seoul and port city of Busan.

PPP candidates also won five of the seven parliamentary seats up for grabs, representing a gain for it of one seat in the opposition-controlled assembly.

Stakes were high for Yoon as he seeks to stabilise runaway housing prices, boost provincial economies and expedite recovery from the pandemic with a 300-member parliament dominated by the now opposition Democratic Party.

The liberal Democratic Party has seen its popularity wane in recent years amid disappointment with what many voters saw as a lacklustre economic policy and hypocrisy over political and sex abuse scandals.

Park Ji-hyun, the Democratic Party's interim co-leader, acknowledged "complete defeat" after her party "totally failed" to earn the people's support.

"We humbly accept the people's second judgment," she wrote on Twitter, apparently referring to the March presidential election. "We will start anew as a new and young Democratic Party."

The leadership of the Democratic Party, including Park, offered to resign en masse to take responsibility for the defeat.

One bright spot for the Democrats was the most populous province of Gyeonggi, where former finance minister Kim Dong-yeon eked out a narrow win over Yoon's former spokeswoman, Kim Eun-hye.

Former presidential candidates, Lee Jae-myung from the Democratic Party and Ahn Cheol-soo, now from the People Power Party, both won seats in parliament.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Josh Smith, Robert Birsel)

By Soo-hyang Choi


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:31aIndonesia has issued palm oil export permits for nearly 180,000 t - official
RE
12:28aThailand expects 7-10 million foreign tourists this year - minister
RE
12:28aAustralia set for 3rd year of bumper wheat harvests, easing world supply woes
RE
12:26aIndonesia's inflation inches up in May, stays within central bank target
RE
12:25aDelta, United Airlines sound bullish on post-pandemic spending
RE
12:10aRussians consolidate hold on Ukrainian city; U.S. to give Kyiv advanced rockets
RE
12:09aIndian shares edge lower, Hero MotoCorp top loser
RE
06/01Dalian iron ore futures hit six-week high ahead of long weekend
RE
06/01U.S. in talks with Spain, Canada about taking more refugees -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta, United Airlines sound bullish on post-pandemic spending
2Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?
3Toyota Motor : and Woven Planet Have Developed a New Portable Hydrogen ..
4Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' Sheryl Sandberg to leave after 14 years
5Australia's ASX appoints Helen Lofthouse as first female chief

HOT NEWS