South Korea's sulphuric acid exports fall in September

10/18/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
South Korea's sulphuric acid exports slid by 13pc in September compared with a year earlier, driven by falling deliveries to China and Chile.

Exports to China fell by 50pc on the year to 36,600t as Covid-19-control measures at major ports like Changjiangkou constrained vessel availability last month. Exports to Chile fell by 39pc on the year to 34,100t, despite the 800,000 t/yr Altonorte copper smelter in northern Chile undergoing maintenance during the month. Sulphuric acid exports to India held stable at 80,000t, with momentum likely to pick up in the fourth quarter during the sugarcane planting season.

Exports over the first nine months of the year fell by 14pc on the year to 1.99mn t, with deliveries to main destinations Chile, China and India declining compared with the same period last year. Shipments to Chile and China fell on the year by 25pc and 23pc to 382,500t and 300,600t respectively, while exports to India dropped by 12pc to 500,300t.

By Deon Ngee

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 03:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
