South Korea says North's COVID outbreak spread after military parade -report

05/18/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets troops who have taken part in a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak spread after a massive military parade in Pyongyang in April, the South's Newsis news agency said on Wednesday, citing lawmakers briefed by the South's spy agency.

The outbreak has prompted the North to rethink its opposition to accepting and distributing vaccines, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the same lawmakers.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
