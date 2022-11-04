South Korea scrambles jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes north of border amid tensions

SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's military said it
scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean
warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on
Friday.
The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called
tactical measure line, drawn to up 20 kilometres (12 miles)
north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), South Korea's
military said in a statement.
South Korea scrambled 80 aircraft, including, F-35A
stealth fighters, in response. About 240 aircraft participating
in the Vigilant Storm air exercises with the United States
continued the drills, the military said.
A flight of 10 North Korean warplanes made similar
maneuvers last month, prompting South Korea to scramble jets.
The maneuvers came after North Korea fired more than 80
rounds of artillery into the sea overnight, and the launch of
multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible
failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
The launches prompted the United States and South Korea
to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang.
(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)