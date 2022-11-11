Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South Korea steps closer to extraditing suspect in New Zealand suitcase murder case

11/11/2022 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - A court in Seoul on Friday approved New Zealand's request for the extradition of a mother suspected of murdering two children whose bodies were discovered in suitcases in Auckland, leaving South Korea's justice minister to make the final decision.

The 42-year-old Korean born woman, whose name was withheld, is suspected of fleeing to South Korea in 2018 after killing her children, aged 7 and 10.

She denied the murder allegations when she was arrested in September in the South Korean city of Ulsan after global police agency Interpol issued a red notice.

Though the suspected murder happened four years ago, New Zealand police only launched a homicide inquiry in August after the discovery of the children's remains by a family checking a storage locker they had purchased.

An official at the Seoul High Court confirmed that approval had been given for her extradition. According to Yonhap news agency the court gave its assent after the woman agreed to go back to New Zealand to face charges.

It was unclear when the justice minister would deliver the final decision on her extradition, and the ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:35aVedanta says state revenue share would make Barmer oil asset unviable
RE
04:33aKremlin: Work underway to address Russia's concerns on grain deal
RE
04:32aIndia's Exide Industries posts Q2 profit rise as input costs ease
RE
04:30aSouth Korea's Yoon says forced change in Indo Pacific status quo cannot be accepted
RE
04:30aCzech central bank not in FX market since last meeting, Dedek says
RE
04:29aEuro zone yields edge higher after plunging on U.S. inflation
RE
04:28aSouth Korea steps closer to extraditing suspect in New Zealand suitcase murder case
RE
04:24aKremlin: Status of Kherson as 'part of Russia' unchanged
RE
04:23aAfrican Union Chairman Macky Sall to attend G20 summit - officials
RE
04:20aSouth African rand extends rally
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's Convidecia Air™ Approved for Eme..
2Richemont 2Q Sales Rose Amid Rebound in Asia
3Third quarter 2022: Continued growth with good profitability and strong..
4FTX scrambles for funds as regulators take action
5INTEL CORP : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS