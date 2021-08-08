Log in
South Korea stocks slip for third day on virus worries

08/08/2021 | 10:04pm EDT
A currency dealer wearing a mask works at a dealing room of a bank in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slipped on Monday, led by major heavyweights, as upbeat U.S. jobs data released over the weekend failed to calm investors' worries about the resurgence in COVID-19 across the world and its economic impacts. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI fell 7.80 points, or 0.24%, to 3,262.56 as of 0135 GMT, extending its declines to a third straight session.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.37% but peer SK Hynix fell 1.27%, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver dropped 0.83% and 0.45%, respectively.

** South Korea continued to report four-digit daily COVID-19 cases, even as it extended the tougher COVID-19 distancing measures, which has been imposed for weeks already.

** China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, data on Saturday showed, while imports also lost momentum, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector.

** U.S. employers hired the most number of workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages, while unemployment rate dropped to a 16-month low, giving a boost to the U.S. economy.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 169.3 billion won ($147.85 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,145.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,142.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,144.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,145.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.19.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.895%.

($1 = 1,145.0600 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.34% 3267.79 Real-time Quote.13.84%
LG CHEM, LTD. -1.75% 842000 End-of-day quote.2.18%
LG CORP. -0.73% 94800 End-of-day quote.-1.24%
NAVER CORPORATION 0.45% 444500 End-of-day quote.51.97%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.67% 118000 End-of-day quote.-0.42%
