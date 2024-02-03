SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The South Korean foreign ministry on Saturday summoned a Russian envoy in Seoul to lodge a complaint over Moscow's criticism of recent remarks by South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol on North Korea's pursuit of a nuclear arsenal. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Toby Chopra)
